$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $18.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $21.78. 272,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,850,723. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.83, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

