4,233 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

