$436.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce $436.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.00 million and the highest is $483.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $332.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

NYSE COG traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,684,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after buying an additional 1,581,318 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

