$468.59 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to post $468.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.40 million and the lowest is $457.78 million. ModivCare posted sales of $282.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODV. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $162.81. 49,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.99. ModivCare has a one year low of $73.35 and a one year high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

