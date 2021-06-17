4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.30 million and $379,481.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.71 or 0.00759423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00083435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042133 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

