5,444 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.29. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,010. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18.

