$56.77 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report sales of $56.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.58 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $235.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.40 million to $235.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $281.74 million, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $192,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,738 shares of company stock worth $10,777,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.02. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

