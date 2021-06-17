$561.18 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report $561.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $563.00 million and the lowest is $559.30 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $587.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. 14,787,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,846. The firm has a market cap of $893.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

