5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.04. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 104,750 shares changing hands.
VNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.57. The firm has a market cap of C$242.63 million and a P/E ratio of 85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.58.
In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,542,150. Insiders purchased 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 in the last 90 days.
5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.