5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.04. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 104,750 shares changing hands.

VNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.57. The firm has a market cap of C$242.63 million and a P/E ratio of 85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.58.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,542,150. Insiders purchased 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 in the last 90 days.

5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

