$6.69 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report sales of $6.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $6.25 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $10.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $25.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 91,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,102. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

