$60.16 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report sales of $60.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.63 million to $60.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $169.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $244.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $246.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $270.19 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $273.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

SHEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 113,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,887. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

