6,000 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by Spring Creek Investment Management LLC

Spring Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up about 1.7% of Spring Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after buying an additional 68,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,154,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,846.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.54. 6,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.50. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $115.33 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

