$648.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce $648.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $705.34 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $452.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,089 shares of company stock worth $32,908,234 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $995.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,136.21. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $519.17 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

