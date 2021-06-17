$81.24 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce $81.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.39 million. trivago reported sales of $17.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 357.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $428.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $448.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $708.79 million, with estimates ranging from $587.09 million to $820.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in trivago by 960.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

