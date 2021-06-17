$82.39 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post $82.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $82.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $333.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

Asana stock opened at $49.51 on Monday. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $7,536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,133,673.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 820,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,033,000 and have sold 82,144 shares valued at $2,867,603. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

