8,912 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,591,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 790,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

