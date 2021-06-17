8,936 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DMAR opened at $30.83 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60.

