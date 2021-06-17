8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. 8X8 posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.11.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,079 shares of company stock worth $162,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

