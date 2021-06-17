$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to post $9.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.63 million to $10.08 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.76 million to $40.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.99 million, with estimates ranging from $40.47 million to $45.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 million, a PE ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

