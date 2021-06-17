908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of 908 Devices worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $17,086,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $18,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

NASDAQ MASS opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -32.52.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.