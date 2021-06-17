935 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HTH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

