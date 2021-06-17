A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.94

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.94 and traded as high as C$37.13. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$36.90, with a volume of 18,932 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.22 million and a P/E ratio of 23.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.94.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

