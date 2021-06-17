Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.000- EPS.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.56. The stock had a trading volume of 124,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,528. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

