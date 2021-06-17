Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 900,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $701.57 million, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABST. TD Securities boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins began coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

