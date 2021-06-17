Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

