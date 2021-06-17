Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SiTime worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in SiTime by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SiTime by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SiTime by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SiTime by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $118.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.50 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,369 shares of company stock worth $5,707,408 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

