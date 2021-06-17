Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,735 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. Analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

