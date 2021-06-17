Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,021 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Regional Management worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

RM opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $511.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

