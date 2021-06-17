Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 172.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

