Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 30,462 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,462 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPC opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $735.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,095 shares of company stock worth $5,105,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

