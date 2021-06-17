Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $109.20 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

