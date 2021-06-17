Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 6.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Accenture worth $2,187,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 238,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Accenture by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11,423.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.35.

ACN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.58. 33,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $199.29 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

