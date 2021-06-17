ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $94.16

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.16, but opened at $97.79. ACM Research shares last traded at $101.20, with a volume of 2,041 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.54.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ACM Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

