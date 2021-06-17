Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,565,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,988 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $145,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.50. 242,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,313. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

