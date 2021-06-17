AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AT. Eight Capital dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

AT stock opened at C$11.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$707.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.47. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.23.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Dent sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$283,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,297,600. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,170 shares of company stock valued at $718,231.

AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

