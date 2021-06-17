Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.21% of Acushnet worth $98,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after buying an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Acushnet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Acushnet stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

