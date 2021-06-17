Acute Angle Cloud Hits One Day Trading Volume of $216,327.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $216,327.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.04 or 0.06169828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.34 or 0.01572341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00438386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00143885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.93 or 0.00712012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00422657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00363979 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

