Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 460,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

