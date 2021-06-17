Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Abhay Parasnis Sells 4,000 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Abhay Parasnis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $543.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.36 and a 12-month high of $561.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.13.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

