Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $551.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.24. Adobe has a 1 year low of $413.00 and a 1 year high of $561.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $568.13.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

