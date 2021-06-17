Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $196.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

