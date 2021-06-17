Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.