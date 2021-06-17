Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,411 NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 87,519 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,935,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NS opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

