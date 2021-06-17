aelf 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.79 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $110.97 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00103122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.44 or 0.00764765 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

