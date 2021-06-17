AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the May 13th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

