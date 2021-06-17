Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

AEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

