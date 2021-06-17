Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.090-4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.970-0.990 EPS.

A traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.55. 77,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $145.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,720 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

