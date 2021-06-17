Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.090-4.140 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,094. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,803 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

