agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-475 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. 1,250,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,518. agilon health has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. Analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.