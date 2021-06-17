Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18.

Shares of AGYS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 115,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,723. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

